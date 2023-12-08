The tiny Insta360 GO 3 is going dark with the release of a much-requested version

Over summer, Insta360 launched the GO 3, the latest iteration of their tiny vlogging camera with a white body. Now, in response to customer demand, they have released a version in 'Midnight Black'.

The camera's form factor and magnet make it easy to wear. That's one of the reasons our reviewer, Jamie Carter, was so enthusiastic about it (GO 3 review), and why it's one of our favourite action cameras. It also effectively makes it a contender for best body camera, though it is even more versatile – the thumb-sized 35g (1.2oz) camera can be worn on your clothes or placed in an Action Pod, a housing with a flip touchscreen and more battery.

The one thing, it seems, that troubled some creators was that the striking 'Arctic White' casing just didn't work with their outfits! Insta360 have a solution: "We are excited to release the Midnight Black edition of Insta360 GO 3, highly requested by creators." said Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360.

The GO 3 Midnight Black edition (Image credit: Insta360)

He continues: "At Insta360, we pride ourselves on fostering a close-knit relationship with our creators, listening to their recommendations, and implementing their ideas. We hope the sleek new design will empower users, inspiring creativity with a product that encapsulates advanced technology, high functionality, and quality design."

Certainly, it's clear that the matte black offers more discretion with a lot of clothing and action gear combinations, and Insta360 have also created a matte black version of the Action Pod.

The GO 3 in the Midnight Black Action Pod (Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 have also not been quiet on the software side since the original June 2023 launch of the GO 3. Firmware updates have unleashed webcam mode, support for the Insta360 GPS Action Remote, Power Selfie Stick and Apple Watch and refinements to the low-light stabilization.

The Insta360 GO 3 Midnight Black Standalone version is available immediately, and ships with the matching Action Pod, magnetic pendant, pivot stand, easy clip and lens guard. There are two editions, with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage for $399.99 and $429.99 respectively.

