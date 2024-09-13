Roaring Lion found - iconic Winston Churchill portrait stolen in Canada discovered in Italy two years later

By
published

The stolen Winston Churchill portrait was taken by the Canadian-Armenian photographer Yousef Karsh in 1941

Yousuf Karsh and his Churchill portrait
(Image credit: Yousuf Karsh / Alamy)

In August 2022, in a heist reminiscent of a Donald E. Westlake plot, an employee at the Château Laurier Hotel in Ottawa noticed something was amiss. 

A famous portrait of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill nicknamed the "Roaring Lion," hung in the hotel. It was taken after the British wartime leader addressed the Canadian parliament in 1941 and also appears on the UK £5 banknote. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles