The Canon R8 is a jaw-dropping £1,199 this Prime Day, saving you a MASSIVE £500

SAVE a massive £500 on the Canon EOS R8 in this outstanding Amazon Prime Day deal for the R8

Canon R8 AP24 deal
(Image credit: Future)

As Ecommerce Editor of Digital Camera World, I check prices for a living – and I am shocked how cheap the Canon EOS R8 is this Amazon Prime Day. In one of our picks for the best Amazon Prime best camera deals, you can now get the Canon R8 for just £1,199 this Prime Day - That's a wallet-busting saving of £500.99!

Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,199 Save £500.99 at Amazon

Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,199
Save £500.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera somehow still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts and 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! 

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

