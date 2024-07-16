The Canon R8 is a jaw-dropping £1,199 this Prime Day, saving you a MASSIVE £500

Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,199
Save £500.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera somehow still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts and 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!
The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight, travel-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera body, offering robust photo and video capabilities for photographers and multimedia content creators. Featuring a newly developed 24.2MP CMOS sensor, also found in the EOS R6 Mark II, and a DIGIC X processor, the R8 delivers exceptional stills, impressive 4K 60p 10-bit video, and rapid autofocus performance.
The powerful combination of the 24.2MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC X processor ensures high-resolution imagery with rich, accurate colors. Designed for versatility in various lighting conditions, the camera boasts an ISO range of 100-102400, expandable to 204800 for challenging light environments. Utilizing the full width of the sensor, it supports 6K oversampled UHD 4K 60p video recording and Full HD 1080 180p for slow-motion playback.
The R8 also offers 4:2:2 10-bit shooting and up to 2 hours of video recording at 29.97fps, ensuring you can keep your project rolling. Additionally, the DIGIC X processor enables high-speed bursts of up to 40 fps continuous shooting and pre-shooting support, allowing the camera to start capturing images 0.5 seconds before the shutter release is pressed.
