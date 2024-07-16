The Canon R8 is a jaw-dropping £1,199 this Prime Day, saving you a MASSIVE £500

As Ecommerce Editor of Digital Camera World, I check prices for a living – and I am shocked how cheap the Canon EOS R8 is this Amazon Prime Day. In one of our picks for the best Amazon Prime best camera deals, you can now get the Canon R8 for just £1,199 this Prime Day - That's a wallet-busting saving of £500.99!

Canon EOS R8 | was £1,699.99 | now £1,199

Save £500.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera somehow still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts and 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!

The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight, travel-friendly full-frame mirrorless camera body, offering robust photo and video capabilities for photographers and multimedia content creators. Featuring a newly developed 24.2MP CMOS sensor, also found in the EOS R6 Mark II, and a DIGIC X processor, the R8 delivers exceptional stills, impressive 4K 60p 10-bit video, and rapid autofocus performance.

The powerful combination of the 24.2MP CMOS sensor and DIGIC X processor ensures high-resolution imagery with rich, accurate colors. Designed for versatility in various lighting conditions, the camera boasts an ISO range of 100-102400, expandable to 204800 for challenging light environments. Utilizing the full width of the sensor, it supports 6K oversampled UHD 4K 60p video recording and Full HD 1080 180p for slow-motion playback.

The R8 also offers 4:2:2 10-bit shooting and up to 2 hours of video recording at 29.97fps, ensuring you can keep your project rolling. Additionally, the DIGIC X processor enables high-speed bursts of up to 40 fps continuous shooting and pre-shooting support, allowing the camera to start capturing images 0.5 seconds before the shutter release is pressed.