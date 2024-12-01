The amazing DJI Mini 4K drone is at its lowest price this Cyber Weekend

This drone kit has enough gear to be the only one you ever need – it’s a good choice at full price but this deal is amazing!

DJI Mini 4K
(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Mini 4K is a brilliant entry-level drone from the market leader in consumer drones, and as the drone expert, this the drone I'd highly recommended - and particularly at the prices I am finding it, making it one of the best Black Friday drone deals.

DJI seemed to hesitate for a while about sharing the high-resolution 4K camera with their cheapest drone, and they only did so with the launch of this drone a few months ago, so it's still something of a bargain at full price.

DJI Mini 4K | was $299 | now $239 Save $60 at Amazon

DJI Mini 4K | was $299 | now $239
🇺🇸 Save $60 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of captureng amazing aerial footage.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K | was $449 | now $359 Save $90 at Amazon

DJI Mini 4K | was $449 | now $359
🇺🇸 Save $90 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone, capable of capturing 4K video, is here supplied in a Fly More bundle, with a total of three batteries (90 minutes of flight), a charging hub, robust controller, and a quality bag.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4Kwas £269now £209 Save £60 at Amazon

🇬🇧 DJI Mini 4K | was £269 | now £209
Save £60 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4K was £399now £319 Save £80 at Amazon

🇬🇧 DJI Mini 4K | was £399 | now £319
Save £80 at Amazon This brilliant lightweight drone, capable of capturing 4K video, is here supplied in a Fly More bundle, with a total of three batteries (90 minutes of flight), a charging hub, robust controller, and a quality bag.

View Deal

