Telescopes at the ready! Join in NASA’s Hubble Telescope Night Sky Challenge

By
published

To commemorate the 35th birthday of The Hubble Space Telescope, NASA will be guiding you through the galaxies every day in 2025

(Image credit: Allexxandar/Getty Images)

Whether you’re a life long stargazer, or you’ve just made a spontaneous Black Friday  purchase, NASA is offering you a guided tour of the cosmos in 2025.

To celebrate 35 years of Hubble’s observations, NASA is asking telescope owners to accept its year-long stargazing challenge, observing some of the same night sky objects on the ground that Hubble has from space.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

