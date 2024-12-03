Switching teams from iPhone to Android no longer means losing key photos

By
published

Live Photos can now be transferred from iOS to Pixel devices using the Android Switch app

A photo of the Google Pixel 9
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Apple and Android phones don’t exactly have a history of playing nice together, but one of the latest updates to the Android setup app means iOS users will no longer have to face the loss of Live Photos when making the switch to Android. While the update launched with the Google Pixel 9 series in August, the feature was buried under new device updates in the Android Switch app.

Apple’s Live Photos take a few seconds of video before and after the still shot, resulting in a seemingly “moving” image. Live Photos save as two separate files, one a photo and one a video, typically either a JPEG and MOV file or HEIF/HEVC. On compatible Apple devices, the resulting file appears as a more interactive file which can also be used to create moving wallpapers or even exported as GIFs.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

