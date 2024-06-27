Swarovski launches NL Pure 52 binoculars to take your observations to new level

Swarovski announces higher magnification binoculars in its NL Pure range for better and sharper wildlife viewing

Swarovski Optik has announced that it will unveil two additions to its NL Pure line of premium binoculars: the NL Pure 10x52 and the NL Pure 14x52. Known for their revolutionary field of view and exceptional design, the NL Pure binoculars have been setting the bar high since their launch in 2020. 

These top-tier optics combine advanced technology with meticulous craftsmanship, resulting in a product that is both compact and incredibly precise. And now, with the release of the new 10x52 and 14x52 models in mid-July 2024, Swarovski Optik is once again pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sport optics.

