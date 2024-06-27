Swarovski launches NL Pure 52 binoculars to take your observations to new level

Swarovski Optik has announced that it will unveil two additions to its NL Pure line of premium binoculars: the NL Pure 10x52 and the NL Pure 14x52. Known for their revolutionary field of view and exceptional design, the NL Pure binoculars have been setting the bar high since their launch in 2020.

These top-tier optics combine advanced technology with meticulous craftsmanship, resulting in a product that is both compact and incredibly precise. And now, with the release of the new 10x52 and 14x52 models in mid-July 2024, Swarovski Optik is once again pushing the boundaries of what is possible in sport optics.

The NL Pure 14x52 binoculars will retail for $3,499/£2,950, while the NL Pure 10x52 will sell for $3,499/£2,910.

Left to right: Swarovski NL Pure 52 10x52 and 14x52 next to the current 10x32mm binos (Image credit: Swarovski)

"Our goal was to create binoculars that allow the user to truly connect with nature, offering an unparalleled viewing experience,' says Stefan Schwarz, CEO of Swarovski Optik. The new NL Pure 52 models represent the pinnacle of our optical and mechanical expertise, delivering a field of view and level of detail that are unmatched in the industry."

It's clear that Swarovski Optik’s commitment to innovation and quality has culminated in a product that sets a new standard for binoculars.

Designed to excel in challenging conditions, the NL Pure 52 models are equipped with a 52mm objective lens diameter, making them perfect for viewing at long distances or in low light.

Equipped with advanced Swarovision technology, featuring field flattener lenses, ensures crystal-clear, razor-sharp images from edge to edge. These binoculars are ideal for anyone looking to observe nature in its finest detail and are said to offer exceptional color fidelity, light intensity, and magnification. Whether you’re watching a rare bird on the horizon or tracking wildlife in the twilight, the NL Pure 52 is designed to enhance your viewing experience to the fullest.

Swarovski NL Pure 52 (Image credit: Swarovski)

The ergonomics of the NL Pure 52 also deserve a mention. The uniquely compact design, with a distinctive wasp waist, fits comfortably in the hands, making extended viewing sessions a breeze - having personally used the Swarovski NL Pure 10x32's this extended magnification will be handy when in the field.

The optional forehead rest provides added stability and comfort, especially at the impressive 14x magnification. Plus, the newly developed TAs-NL tripod adapter allows you to mount these binoculars on a tripod, ensuring steady and effortless observation. These innovations, combined with superior optics, make the NL Pure 52 an indispensable tool for any serious observers of wildlife or birds.