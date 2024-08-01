Swarovski announces posh binoculars for kids in 75-year celebration

Now your kids can have the very best too with Swarovski Optik My Junior binos

(Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

Now your children can have the best binoculars too, thanks to Swarovski's new MY Junior binoculars. A renowned family-owned Austrian company, cSwarovski Optik,is celebrating 75 years of creating exceptional optical products. 

Its latest innovation, the MY Junior binoculars, is specifically designed for children aged 6 to 14. Available now for $499 / £400, these high-quality binoculars can be purchased at selected retailers and on the Swarovski Optik website.

Swarovski Optik My Junior in Glacier Blue(Image credit: Swarovski Optik)


Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

