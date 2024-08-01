Swarovski announces posh binoculars for kids in 75-year celebration

Now your children can have the best binoculars too, thanks to Swarovski's new MY Junior binoculars. A renowned family-owned Austrian company, cSwarovski Optik,is celebrating 75 years of creating exceptional optical products.

Its latest innovation, the MY Junior binoculars, is specifically designed for children aged 6 to 14. Available now for $499 / £400, these high-quality binoculars can be purchased at selected retailers and on the Swarovski Optik website.

Swarovski CEO Stefan Schwarz says “Since our company was founded in 1949, love of nature and our customers’ wishes have been important sources of inspiration for innovative new products. With our first high-quality children’s binoculars, we now want to inspire young people to discover nature. Our aim is also to help heighten the next generation’s awareness of the need to protect the beauty of our natural world. We are proud that we have once again succeeded in launching binoculars which currently have no comparable rivals on the market,”

The MY Junior binoculars have been crafted with young users in mind, featuring a vibrant design in glacier blue or jungle green, easy operation, and a large field of view. These binoculars magnify subjects seven times closer than the naked eye, with a 28mm objective lens diameter allowing for evening observations.

Weighing only 480 grams, they are lightweight and come with a practical bag that includes space for the Nature Notes notebook, perfect for young adventurers to record their discoveries.

For those wishing to capture their observations through photos and videos, the MY Junior binoculars are compatible with the Swarovski Optik VPA 2 variable phone adapter. Additionally, Swarovski Optik offers coordinating children’s T-shirts and caps to complement the binoculars.

If I'm honest, I'm kind of jealous that the kids get these funky colors while we adults are left with sage green!

