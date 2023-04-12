Stunning images impress in The Mind's Eye All About Photo Awards

The winning photo of this year's All About Photo Awards - The Mind's Eye shows the true grit and determination of the Indonesian National Wheelchair Basketball team as they attempt to block the winning shot. Captured by Indonesian photographer Priyo Widiyanto, judges were impressed by the symmetry shown in the image and the message of resilience.

2nd Place - Destroy Together (Image credit: Haikun Liang)

Widiyanto was the overall winner and took home a cash prize of $5,000. Second place and a cash price of $2,000 was awarded to Haikun Liang for his photo of a man narrowly escaping an explosion taking place in the background while Raul Cacho Oses came in third place taking home $1,500 for his photo depicting cavaliers performing a tbourida in Morocco.

Italian photographer Andrea Bettancini impressed judges with one of the few winning black and white images which show children diving into the port of Stone Town in Zanzibar, Tanzania with a cruise ship in the background. Finally in fifth place was Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra from Spain who submitted an incredible photo of a diver in front of the impressive e-looking Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

Now in its 8th year, the AAPA is open to amateur and professional photographers from all over the world who have demonstrated technical ability and a strong eye for composition. Thousands of entries were narrowed down to just 39 winners from 18 countries. In total, US$10,000 was awarded in cash prizes by the jury made up of world-leading photographers, editors, and the founder of the AAPA.

3rd Place - The Final Run (Image credit: Raul Cacho Oses)

A further 34 images were selected to be featured in the Merit Gallery including an image of the inside of a fish market in Mogadishu, Somalia, a heartbreaking shot of an almost wheelchair-bound sufferer of ME/CFS plus cavalier kings and poodle breeders Cristina and Tosino who live with 54 dogs.

4th Place - Cruise Passengers (Image credit: Andrea Bettancini)

5th Place - Diver and Guggenheim (Image credit: Pedro Lu Ajuriaguerra Saiz)

Merit award - The Dog Breeders Life (Image credit: Stefano Rosselli)

Merit Award - Women in Fish Market (Image credit: Tariq Zaidi)

Merit Award - Fatigue Sleep on the Boats (Image credit: Muhammad Amdadhossain)

The AAPA hosts photography competitions throughout the year but The MInd’s Eye is by far the most prestigious. It’s made possible thanks to Photo L.A., the Center for Photographic Art, Griffin Museum, PHmuseum, F-Stop Magazine and Der Grief. To see the full list of winning mages and find out more about AAPA competitions, head to the AAPA website (opens in new tab).

