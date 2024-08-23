Student designs modular camera for left-handed photographers

It may be a one-off prototype, but we'd love to see this level of innovation in mass-produced cameras

Prototype left-handed camera by Rowan Baxter
A student at the UK's Nottingham Trent University has designed an innovative modular camera that can be used by right- and left-handed users alike. Called the MC-1, this one-off design features a central 'hub' section which looks as though it can function by itself as a standalone camera. It has two large red shutter buttons, one on the top panel and another on the bottom, enabling right- or left-handed use by simply flipping the camera over. We assume the rear screen is touch-sensitive, as there doesn't seem to be any other physical controls on the main camera, apart from those shutter buttons.

