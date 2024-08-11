Should we be worried? TikTok's parent company just launched an AI rival to Sora

A new word-to-video AI technology has been launched by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance. Is it time to worry?

A still from the new Jimeng AI program (Image credit: TikTok / ByteDance)

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has unveiled its new AI text-to-video generator in China in the form of a new app called Jimeng AI.

In direct competition with Sora, from Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Jimeng AI enables users to generate short-form videos through text prompts – similar to the generative AI technology made popular by Sora after its release in February. 

