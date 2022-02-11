See stunning early Antarctic photography in new Shackleton exhibition

‘Dogs and men on ice, with Endurance behind’, which appears in the new Shackleton exhibition

One of the best-known explorers of the 20th century, Sir Ernest Shackleton led the ill-fated Endurance expedition of 1914-1916, which planned to cross Antarctica via the South Pole.

A new exhibition, ‘Shackleton’s legacy and the power of early Antarctic photography’, explores the influences and motivations from which Shackleton derived his lifetime commitment to the polar region.

These include the role of photography and literature throughout his career, and how Shackleton’s decision to document the experience through the power of photography was so important – as well as taking photographs himself, Shackleton also commissioned some of the leading photographers of the day, including Frank Hurley.

In doing this, the exhibition revives the Royal Geographical Society’s 2015 exhibition of Hurley’s Endurance expedition photographs, ‘The Enduring Eye‘, which was curated by polar historian Meredith Hooper.

‘The Long long night‘ – Endurance beset by pack ice during the polar night. Photograph taken by Frank Hurley, illuminated with flares (Image credit: © Royal Geographical Society (with IBG))

The Endurance expedition was Shackleton’s third and stalled early in 1915 when the Endurance was trapped in ice, before going on to sink 10 months later.

By this point, Shackleton and the crew had abandoned the ship and were living on the floating ice. They set off for Elephant Island, off the coast of Antarctica, in three small boats in April 1916.

Shackleton then took five crew in one boat and managed to reach a whaling station on South Georgia after 16 days at sea and a gruelling overland trek; the remaining crew of the Endurance were rescued in August 1916. Incredibly, no-one died on the Endurance expedition.

Shackleton’s passion for exploration was undimmed, though; he attempted a circumnavigation of the Antarctic continent but died from a heart attack in January 1922.

Frank Hurley during Shackleton’s Endurance expedition, filming from the ship’s rigging (Image credit: © Royal Geographical Society (with IBG))

See the power of early polar photography

The content of the new exhibition is complemented by original documents and photography, including some previously unseen and newly digitised, which chronicle the polar explorer’s early life, schooldays, career, his own writing and love of poetry, as well as the achievements before and after the expedition which catapulted him to fame.

This has been gathered by guest curator Dr Jan Piggott, former Keeper of Archives and Rare Books at Dulwich College in south London, Shackleton’s alma mater.

Through a consideration of polar photography and the chance to marvel at the stunning images taken by Shackleton or other leading photographers, visitors to the exhibition will learn what influenced Shackleton’s passion for the Antarctic.

But alongside the drama and heroics of his expeditions, visitors will also be able to develop a keen sense of Shackleton and his vision. He was a champion of visual communication in the early 20th century, without which our awareness and understanding of Antarctica would not exist in the present day.

The new exhibition coincides with the search for the wreck of the Endurance: the Endurance 22 project departed from Cape Town on 4 February, and if it locates the wreck, plans to make a detailed 3D scan of it. There will be no salvage attempt.

A panorama taken by Frank Hurley during the Endurance exhibition, displayed in 2015’s Enduring Eye Exhibition (Image credit: © Royal Geographical Society (with IBG))

Shackleton exhibition open now, until 4 May

’Shackleton’s legacy and the power of early Antarctic photography’ runs until 4 May 2022 at the Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, South Kensington, London SW7 2AR. Entry is free – click here for information about planning your visit.

The exhibition is open from 10am-5pm Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm on Saturdays, and will be closed on bank holidays.

The Royal Geographical Society plans to tour the exhibition in the UK to the Shipwreck Treasure Museum in Saint Austell, Cornwall, between April and October 2022.

’Shackleton’s legacy and the power of early Antarctic photography’ has been made possible through the generous support of British performance apparel company Shackleton, the James Caird Society, the Folio Society, the South Georgia Association, the Devon and Cornwall Polar Society, and private donation.

