See in the dark in color this head-worn black ops night vision scope

Sionyx has launched its latest ultra low-light color monocular, the Sionyx Opsin DNVM1.

Color night vision products differ from traditional night vision by using digital processing to combine visible light, with near-infrared light (NIR), infrared light (IR), and thermal infrared to create a final image. Utilizing large-pixel CMOS sensors, Sionyx has fine-tuned the sensitivity of NIR wavelengths to create industry-leading color night vision. The SiOnyx Aurora Sport (opens in new tab) is one of our favorite night vision devices (opens in new tab).

Sionyx has pushed this technology further than ever with its brand new proprietary BSI CMOS sensor, the XQE-1350 Black Silicon, claiming unmatched color low-light capability, it has been approved for military use by the US Department of Defense.

Sionyx has provided a video below giving a detailed visual overview of the Opsin DNVM1.

The Opsin DNVM1 monocular sports a micro-OLED 1280x1024 image, with a 44° field of view for maximum awareness. The screen has a selectable refresh rate of 30, 60, or 90 Hz to suit different use cases.

Footage can be recorded directly onto the device using a micro-SD card up to 256GB, with a 32GB card included with the product. Lasting roughly 8 hours on a full charge, the batteries are recharged using a proprietary wall charger, with international adapters included with the purchase.

With built-in GPS and digital compass functionality, this can be utilized for live navigation and tracking, and location can be recorded at all times for detailed records and review.

(Image credit: Sionyx)

The Opsin DNVM1 is impressively rugged, with an IP67 rating, it is able to be submerged to 1m (3.3ft) or up to 30 minutes, as well as offering dust and sad protection. It has also exceeded the MIL-STD-810G drop test in offering drop-proof protection up to 2m (6.6ft) and shock and vibration protection. It can operate in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F) up to +55°C (131°F).

Despite its robustness, it is incredibly light at only 301g/10.6oz including the battery, and measuring 120x80x88mm (4.7x3.1x2.3in).

The DNVM1 can also be paired with an iPhone or Android device using WiFi or Bluetooth and the Sionyx companion app, this provides settings for the camera as well as the ability to update firmware wirelessly.

The Sionyx Opsin DVM1 costs $2595. This includes the monocular, as well as the battery pack, power cable, and swing arm for helmet mounting. It also comes with a rainproof bag with custom pouches for storage. At the time of writing purchases from SIONYX also include a free additional battery.

Find out more about night vision with our guide to the best night vision goggle and binoculars (opens in new tab), where you can also keep up with all the latest news (opens in new tab).