Save up to $3,401 on Autel's range of advanced drones

If you are looking for an incredible Black Friday drone deal, you really can't go wrong with Autel's range of advanced drones. The whole range is on sale starting at $709 for the excellent 4K capable EVO Nano+ and only $3999 for an 8K thermal camera drone with the EVO II Dual 640T V2. There really is a drone in this range for whatever your needs and experience.

(opens in new tab) Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle | $1,099 | $709 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $390 at Adorama This is the smallest drone from Autel Robotics, but don't let the size fool you, packing a fantastic quality camera with 4K vibrant footage, 27 mins flight time, and 48MP still photographs. This is a fantastic way to get into drone piloting. Also available in white.

(opens in new tab) Autel EVO II V2 Pro 6K bundle| was $2,499 |now $1,739 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $760 At Adorama If you're passionate about aerial photography or video and want to stand out from the crowd, the EVO II v2 Pro with its 1" sensor camera producing 6K video capabilities should do the trick, along with 48MP stills - This is a serious drone for someone that wants to make aerial imagery their career or take it to the next level.

(opens in new tab) Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle | $1,849 | $1,199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $650 at Adorama This compact drone from Autel Robotics, packs a fantastic quality camera with 6K stabilized vibrant footage, 40 mins flight time, and a specialized moonlight algorithm for great shots at night. Also available in orange.

(opens in new tab) Autel Robotics EVO II Dual 640T V2 8K Bundle | $7,400 | $3,999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $3,401 at Adorama If you need a professional drone for the best quality possible in your footage then you can't go wrong with this spectacular 8K drone, with 4x optical and 16x digital zoom and a 5.5-mile range. This drone also with a thermal camera, you can use it for exciting new applications.

Starting with the Autel Robotics EVO II Dual 640T V2. This top-of-the-range drone from Autel is the ultimate in quality and usually has the price tag to match, but for this Black Friday, it is just $3999 at Adorama, a truly huge saving of $3401. Imagine what you can do with all that extra cash!

This is an incredible drone that shoots 8K footage natively with stunning clarity. You can also shoot 4K footage in stunning HDR, with advanced algorithms to get the most details from the shadows and highlights. This is all supported by a three-axis gimbal stabilization and a hybrid zoom, with 4x lossless optical zoom with 16x digital zoom, for getting closer into the action.

The drone comes with a 5.5 mi range, with 360-degree sensors for the ultimate in object avoidance and dynamic tracking to follow targets and keep them centered and focused.

Most interestingly, the drone also has a 640x512 thermal camera, with great detail up to 100m which is four times further than any other aircraft in its class. This opens up brand new exciting opportunities and applications for this drone.

Next up is the Autel Robotics EVO II V2 Pro 6K (opens in new tab), currently only $1739 at Adorama (opens in new tab), this is a big saving of $760 off its regular price.

This drone features incredible 6K HDR video, you can pull a still from a video that is 8000x6000 pixels, or you can also take dedicated photo mode to capture dynamic 48-megapixel stills.

With a hybrid zoom, with 4x lossless optical zoom, and 16x digital zoom, you can get really close to the action. With a 5.5-mile range for video transmission, you can keep a strong signal even in crowded urban environments. And using advanced 360-degree obstacle avoidance, it uses 12 sensors and a dual-core processor to avoid collisions in flight. With incredible AI-enhanced tracking to track a designated target and manage focus.

This deal comes with two spare batteries to enhance the 40-minute per-battery flight time, as well as a controller, spare propellers, and a hard case for storing and carrying your drone with maximum protection.

The Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ (opens in new tab) utilizes a 1-inch CMOS sensor to provide 6K 33fps HDR video and 20-megapixel photos. This is supported by a 3-axis mechanical gimbal. You've got 40 minutes of flight time per battery, but this package comes with two spare batteries to keep your time in the air to a maximum. You also get a carry case and controller to get you started.

With a solid 7.4-mile transmission distance you can get far away from your drone and still maintain a solid signal. Thanks to Autel's intelligent moonlight algorithms, you can capture nighttime photos and video even at high ISOs using ambient light.

You can currently grab an incredible deal on the EVO Lite+ for $1199 at Adorama (opens in new tab), a massive saving of $650.

The Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ (opens in new tab) is the most affordable way to get into drone piloting from Autel. At just $709 (opens in new tab) for the premium bundle, you are saving a huge $309 saving off the regular price. And with this bundle, you don't need to buy any extras, with a controller, spare propellers, and a carry case, you have everything you need to get started with your new drone.

Using its CMOS sensor, you can capture 48-megapixel stills or incredibly detailed 4K HDR video at 30 frames per second. Using the latest HDR algorithms pulls the most details from your shadows and highlights, and you can get maximum detail from the RYYB color sensor.

Using a fantastic PDAF+CDAF autofocus system, you can track fast-moving subjects by locking on onto a person, animal, or vehicle. The EVO Lite+ is capable of a 28-minute flight time but has three batteries included to extend that to a huge 84 minutes. At only 249g this drone is very easy to carry and stow away for travel in the included case.

