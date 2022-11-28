DJI FPV Combo has an insane £460 off today for the Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday has served up the perfect opportunity to get into FPV (first-person view) drone piloting with a fantastic deal on the DJI FPV Drone (opens in new tab). This is one of the best FPV drones (opens in new tab) currently on the market and comes highly recommended.

Usually retailing at £1249 you can save a huge £460 right now at Amazon (opens in new tab), bringing the cost of this drone down to just £789! This mega combo offer also includes the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and DJI flight controller, so you have everything you require to take to the skies right away.

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo| was $1,249 | now £789 (opens in new tab)

Save £460 at Amazon Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's Goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree FOV and 4k 60p video recording.

Usually used for drone racing, or just allowing you to feel as close as possible to flying, FPV drones place a live video feed directly into your goggles or headset so you are fully immersed in the experience. DJI's included FPV Goggles V2 are some of the best FPV goggles (opens in new tab) available for drone pilots, providing a wide 150° field of view, all in blazing fast 120fps, you will be aware of your surroundings and react fast to navigate tricky flight paths or lots of obstacles. What's more, you can even connect up the second set of FPV Goggles V2 to the stream from your drone so a friend can watch along with you as you fly.

FPV flying can be intimidating even for experienced drone pilots, so DJI now includes an all-new S-Mode, which allows a hybrid between full manual control and simple controls from previous drones that existing pilots might be more used to and are easier to learn for beginners until you are ready to take full control.

With an OcuSync 3.0 transmission system, you can fly up to 10km away and still have a crystal clear stream of HD low latency footage in real-time. The drone itself can record all this in 4K and 60fps with impressive dynamic range and color reproduction, you can also be sure that your footage will be super stable with DJI's RockSteady stabilization that works with the drones flight path to ensure that your footage will be ultra-smooth.

Being a DJI drone, this of course comes will all the best safety features. With an emergency break and hover, at the press of a button, you can stop the drone in midair and allow it to hover until you are ready to resume your flight. With the latest return to home (RTH) features, your drone will come back to you when you call it, when it senses it is low on battery or there are other issues. Forward and downward obstacle sensing will help you avoid collisions in midair while flying, no matter how fast you go.

