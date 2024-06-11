Sad orangutan scoops top prize at prestigious environmental photo awards

By
published

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation announces the winners of the Environmental Photography Awards 2024

Aaron Gekoski's image 'See No Evil' shows an orangutan sitting on a bench wearing a pair of human shorts, stuck in an attraction for tourists in Thailand
The winning picture taken by Aaron Gekoski depicts a an orangutan wearing shorts sitting on a bench looking sad. The image was taken in 2023 and highlights orangutans exploited by the tourism industry in Thailand (Image credit: Aaron Gekoski)

An exploited orangutan wearing a pair of shorts has won the main prize at this year's Environmental Photography Prize from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. 

‘See No Evil’, taken by photojournalist and filmmaker Aaron Gekoski also won the ‘Humanity versus Nature’ category. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles