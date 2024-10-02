Ring cameras to go 24-7 – if you PAY

Ring cameras are now offering a 24-7 recording feature for top-tier subscribers, enabling you to swipe back through up to six months of live video from your doorbell or security camera.

Ring put subscription rates up earlier this year by rates significantly above inflation, so the fact they're staying the same this time but gaining a few features isn't something to rejoice about, but it is nice that some features are filtering down the scale.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rin'g Row 0 - Cell 0 Basic Plus Home / Pro(was Home Protect) 🇺🇸 Monthly $4.99 $10 $20 🇺🇸 Yearly $49.99 $100 $200 🇬🇧 Monthly £4.99 £8 £15.99 🇬🇧 Yearly £49.99 £79.99 £159.99 Cameras 1 All at one location All at one location Video / event storage for 180 days ✅ ✅ ✅ AI Alerts Person / Package Person / Package Person / Package What's actually new: Video Preview Alerts Doorbell Calls, Extended Live View 24/7 Recording, Continuous Live View Doorbell Calls your phone ❌ ✅ ✅ Extended live view ❌ ✅ ✅ 24/7 Recording ❌ ❌ ✅ Continuous Live View ❌ ❌ ✅

If you thought all security cameras were continuous, think again. In fact given a lot of Ring's devices are battery-powered this isn't practical, but many are now wired. To get a good idea (and to see which have great deals on) check the best Ring cameras guide I just updated.

Confusingly the top tier seems to be called 'Pro' in the USA and 'Home' in the UK; but the principle is broadly the same. All the tiers get at least one new feature, but it is this higher tier which benefits most from arguably the most exciting; 24-7 recording and continuous live view, which makes it possible to use the cameras more like a traditional CCTV setup.

The 24-7 mode will work on Ring Stick Up Cam, Stick Up Cam Pro, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) and Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera. (We can only assume the tech will come to others when the internals are updated).

It is also only in this top tier that it's possible to use the live view – that is simply look remotely through the camera – for an unlimited period, which opens up the possibility of using the camera like a baby monitor. Otherwise, live view sessions peter out at 10 minutes, or 30 in the 'Extended Live View' of the middle tier.

Again this is sensible battery protection; only someone who understood their system should put as much strain on the cameras, but it is interesting how much has been limited by software.

Video Preview Alerts is a new feature in all the levels which will create a small animation / video clip in the alerts pushed to your device when there is an event.

Doorbell calls will ring your phone when your Ring doorbell is pressed, reducing the chance you miss a notification – given the level of 'notification noice' most phone users experience, this should help cut through, though we've not tested it yet to know how fast it is.

The features will roll out over the next month "and will be available worldwide through Ring Home plans on November 5, 2024."

Ring, of course, are but one company in this space, albeit a significant one. Check our guide to the best doorbell cameras to explore more.

You can test the experience for a month with any Ring camera – as they have a month-free subscription – during the Amazon Big Deal sale.