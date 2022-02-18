Ricoh's Theta X 360° camera is now available to pre-order at retailers

If you are just getting into the world of 360 video or are a 360 professional, the Theta X from Ricoh really does offer some fantastic features – and it is now available to pre-order through your favorite retailers.

Slightly larger than previous versions, the Theta X takes full advantage of the increased size with a 2.25" touchscreen display. This large screen provides more image area to aid in setting up your shot and for more comfortable viewing of your footage, as well as more room to use it as a touchscreen for camera settings.

• Read more: Best 360 cameras

All this can now be done directly on the device without needing to connect to a smartphone for control. However, when you do want to connect to a smartphone or a wireless router to transfer video and stills, update firmware, or add optional plug-ins, the Theta X can now connect directly via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, simplifying your workflow.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

The Theta X also incorporates a new 48MP CMOS sensor lens design and image processor, enabling you to capture 360° video at up to 5.7K 30p, with enhanced image stabilization, as well as 60MP stills. The Theta X also enables you to livestream 4K footage from its USB port, sharing the 360° moment with your viewers.

In addition to the improved image quality and user interface, the Theta X also features a removable battery, a microSDXC card slot, and 46GB of internal memory, so you can easily swap batteries or cards as needed and keep shooting without stopping to recharge the camera or download your footage.

The new lens cap also protects your camera’s lenses when not shooting, covering the lenses without touching them – to help prevent smearing or scratches, and you can attach the lens cap to the bottom of the Theta X, which acts as a stand on level surfaces for hands-free shooting or reviewing of your footage.

