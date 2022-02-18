Ricoh's Theta X 360° camera is now available to pre-order at retailers

By published

Join the 360 revolution with the new Ricoh Theta X 360° camera that's now available to pre-order at retailers

Ricoh Theta X
(Image credit: Ricoh)

If you are just getting into the world of 360 video or are a 360 professional, the Theta X from Ricoh really does offer some fantastic features – and it is now available to pre-order through your favorite retailers. 

Slightly larger than previous versions, the Theta X takes full advantage of the increased size with a 2.25" touchscreen display. This large screen provides more image area to aid in setting up your shot and for more comfortable viewing of your footage, as well as more room to use it as a touchscreen for camera settings.

• Read more: Best 360 cameras

All this can now be done directly on the device without needing to connect to a smartphone for control. However, when you do want to connect to a smartphone or a wireless router to transfer video and stills, update firmware, or add optional plug-ins, the Theta X can now connect directly via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, simplifying your workflow.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

The Theta X also incorporates a new 48MP CMOS sensor lens design and image processor, enabling you to capture 360° video at up to 5.7K 30p, with enhanced image stabilization, as well as 60MP stills. The Theta X also enables you to livestream 4K footage from its USB port, sharing the 360° moment with your viewers.

In addition to the improved image quality and user interface, the Theta X also features a removable battery, a microSDXC card slot, and 46GB of internal memory, so you can easily swap batteries or cards as needed and keep shooting without stopping to recharge the camera or download your footage. 

The new lens cap also protects your camera’s lenses when not shooting, covering the lenses without touching them – to help prevent smearing or scratches, and you can attach the lens cap to the bottom of the Theta X, which acts as a stand on level surfaces for hands-free shooting or reviewing of your footage.

Pre-order the Ricoh Theta X from Adorama (US)
Pre-order the Ricoh Theta X from B&H (US)
Pre-order the Ricoh Theta X from Park Cameras (UK)
Pre-order the Ricoh Theta X from Wex (UK)
Pre-order the Ricoh Theta X from Ted's Cameras (AU)

Read more

Best 360 cameras
10 incredible 360 videos
How to take 360 video & photos

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles