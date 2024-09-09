Recruiters are almost twice as likely to choose a resume with an AI generated headshot (but only if they don't know)

66% of recruiters said they would be put off on finding out that a candidate had used AI to create their headshot photo

A survey of over 1,087 recruiters by Ringover, an AI-driven conversation platform for staffing and sales, has made some startling discoveries about the role of AI in job searches and the interview process. 

What started out as a bit of fun, has now become the norm, and shockingly 76.5% of recruiters actually prefer AI generated headshots over real photographs

