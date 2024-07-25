AI camera technology is helping tackle deadly wildfires in California

By
published

"As with everything else with AI, the more reps it has, the better it's getting at detecting that," said fire chief Acuna

(Image credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence recently helped firefighters respond quickly to a wildfire, stopping it before it spread, in a remote area of the Bay Area, California. 

The blaze started on Wednesday July 17, near Aptos, at the northern point of Monterey Bay, but was discovered by an AI-powered camera, which detects smoke and informs firefighting crews before the blaze is able to grow, and become hard to control. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

