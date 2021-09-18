Pretty in pink! Canon's imagePROGRAF GP series prints with fluorescent ink

Canon has launched a new line of large format imagePROGRAF GP printers, capable of printing with fluorescent pink ink – and they are making their public debut at The Photography Show in Birmingham, England.

The four new models include the 44-inch imagePROGRAF GP-4000 and 24-inch imagePROGRAF PRO GP-2000, both of which employ 11 colors including red, orange, green and purple inks in addition to fluorescent pink ink. The lineup is completed by the 36-inch imagePROGRAF GP-300 and 24-inch imagePROGRAF GP-200, which use five colors and fluorescent pink ink.

• Read more: Best large format printers

They all feature Canon's Lucia Pro pigment ink technology for accurate color reproduction, along with smart media type handling for automatic detection of the media type.

The imagePROGRAF GP printers have received the world’s first Pantone-calibrated license for 'Pantone Pastels & Neons Guide Coated', thanks to their incorporation of fluorescent and pastel colors.

These enable bright, bold, eye-catching color graphics to be produced for prints, posters and other professional output. Whether it's true-to-original color reproduction for proofing, lifelike color reproduction for fine art prints, or luminous effects for promotional campaigns, the new GP series delivers unrivaled expression.

"Luminous, vibrant billboards play an important role in attracting customers' attention, increasing visitor numbers and driving sales," said Marco Block, of Canon Germany.

"Graphic producers and creative agencies who work for retail companies can use the new printers in the imagePROGRAF GP series to produce bright colors and make campaign images appear lifelike and brilliant.

"Because of the ease of use, the series is also particularly suitable for internal printing departments in schools, government agencies, for example, but also for retail stores and restaurants, for example."

You can see the range of imagePROGRAF PRO and GP printers in action on the Canon stand (N500,N400) at The Photography Show – including the imagePROGRAF GP-4000, which is the world's first large format printer with aqueous pigment fluorescent ink.

Read more:

Best photo printers

Best all-in-one printers

Best printer inks

Best photo paper