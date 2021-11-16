The new December issue no.185 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now. Subscribe today with our special Christmas offer and get some big savings PLUS get a free Lowepro backpack worth £70*!

It’s that time of year for the days to get shorter, and the nights to get longer – which makes it the ideal time to embrace night photography. This issue we enlist top Canon pros to share their tips for photographing all things after dark; from city scenes and landscapes to astro, the aurora, and nature photos. Get your night vision on!

We enjoyed a fantastic VIP day at Longleat this month, spending a day with award-winning wildlife photographer Ben Hall and our Apprentice, getting amazing access for some close-up photos of their lions and tigers and more on a drive-through safari park. See inside the mag for some roaring-great big cat photos and top tips.

Christmas is coming in a hurry, so to help you get ahead, we have a Christmas gift guide with some great gear ideas, prices starting at £50, and including some great Canon deals.

In another packed Canon Skills section, we have new step-by-step photo projects; including part 6 of our landscape series which looks at ISO control, wonderful waterfall images, and simple pet cat photo skills, plus new image-editing tutorials in Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo, all with free video guides.

Not forgetting our test section, with expert tests on eight of the best 50mm prime lenses, desktop HDs, and an early verdict on the new RF 100-400mm budget telephoto zoom.

