Photographer gets stuck in a bog after trying to get a perfect sunset

A 73-year-old man has been rescued from Borth Bog in Wales after trying to capture the perfect sunset shot. The photographer is said to have slipped into the bog by mistake and it took his wife and friends 45 minutes to set him free.

Borth Bog (officially known as Cors Fochno) is part of the Dyfi National Nature Reserve near Aberystwyth. It’s one of the largest peat bogs in Britain and over the last 6,000 years has reached a depth of more than 6 meters making it an important ecosystem for the plants and animals that call it home. Although open to the public, visitors are advised to stick to the boardwalks or risk getting stuck - as the photographer found out at the weekend.

In a report posted on BBC News (opens in new tab), the man (who has not been named) found himself in a spot of bother at around 15.45 on Saturday as he attempted to position himself in order to get a picture-perfect shot of the sunset. He slipped and landed in the bog, injuring his hip and requiring assistance from the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team.

After 45 minutes, the man was freed thanks to his wife and their friends, and at 17.20 both the search and rescue crew and the HM Coast Guards Borth stepped down. According to a volunteer on the rescue team, the man in question was in a considerable amount of time and was sent to the hospital to receive further treatment.

Getting the perfect picture is a pursuit photographers often find themselves in - but no photo is worth risking life or limb over. So next time you find yourself climbing something precarious, balancing on an edge, or entering a structurally unstable building, make sure you have weighed up the risks and considered if the photo is really worth it.

