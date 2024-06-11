New photo of Jupiter’s volcanic moon "equivalent to taking a picture of a dime from 100 miles away"

Using a telescope perched on a mountain in Arizona, scientists have managed to photograph the moon Io in amazing detail, rivalling images taken with space telescopes

An image of Jupiter's moon Io shot from Earth. The image combines three spectral bands — infrared, red and yellow — to highlight the reddish ring around the volcano Pele (below and to the right of the moon's center) and the white ring around Pillan Patera, to the right of Pele. (Image credit: INAF/Large Binocular Telescope Observatory/Georgia State University; IRV-band observations by SHARK-VIS/F. Pedichini; processing by D. Hope, S. Jefferies, G. Li Causi)

You’d be forgiven for thinking that these recently released images of Jupiter’s active moon named Io, were taken from space. 

The images were in fact, taken by attaching a camera known as the SHARK-VIS attached to the Large Binocular Telescope, which sits atop Mt. Graham in Arizona, USA. 

