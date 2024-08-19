Over £480 off the powerhouse Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera!

Looking for a full-frame camera that's compact, lightweight, and still packs serious muscle? You're in luck because Amazon has just dropped the price of the Canon EOS R8 to just £1,216 – which is £373 cheaper than it was yesterday and significantly cheaper than other camera stores we have checked. And unlike other Canon offers we have seen, this is the price you actually pay - there is no cashback malarky to deal with, and you don't need to be a Prime member.

Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £1,216

SAVE £483.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used! Price check: Clifton Cameras £1,589

I've been using the EOS R system since day one, and this is one of the most amazing RF bodies that Canon has yet released. I couldn't quite believe it until I used it: the Canon EOS R8 is the same size as the super-svelte Canon EOS RP but weighs even less – and packs even more firepower.

The fact that it shoots at 40fps is absolutely mindblowing – that's faster than the flagship Canon EOS R3! It also captures 4K video up to 60p (oversampled from 6K), has a crazy-high ISO of 102,400 (expandable to 204,800), has microphone and headphone jacks, Canon's clever new Multi-Function Shoe that communicates with and powers accessories… it's just a brilliant all-rounder. And at this price, it's even more brilliant!

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the EOS Canon R8