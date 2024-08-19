Over £480 off the powerhouse Canon EOS R8 mirrorless camera!

Looking for a full-frame camera that's compact, lightweight, and still packs serious muscle? You're in luck because Amazon has just dropped the price of the Canon EOS R8 to just £1,216 – which is £373 cheaper than it was yesterday and significantly cheaper than other camera stores we have checked. And unlike other Canon offers we have seen, this is the price you actually pay - there is no cashback malarky to deal with, and you don't need to be a Prime member.
Canon EOS R8 | £1,699.99 | £1,216
SAVE £483.99 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system I've ever used!
Price check: Clifton Cameras £1,589