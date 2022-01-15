Outdoor photographers! H&Y now has a protective holder cap for K-series filters

H&Y, the leading manufacturer of magnetic filters, has just launched a K-series magnetic holder cap. The Hong Kong-based company specializes in high-quality, stackable filters made of Gorilla Glass for extra durability.

The Magnetic Holder Cap is designed specifically for H&Y’s signature magnetic filter system and offers protection to the lens when the holder is in place. Like the K-series filters it is made from lightweight, tough, CNC-machined, aircraft-grade aluminum.

Magnets can be found at either side of the holder cap and have a strong magnetic force; in just one click, the holder cap can be attached to the filter holder, leaving the lens protected. The benefit of the holder cap is that photographers will be able to safely store the camera in a bag while on the move, without having to remove the holder every time to attach a lens.

H&Y was the first brand to patent a magnetic system for square filters. Magnets on the holder and the filters themselves enable the user to stack as many as needed, and the K-Series is a gapless system so there is no chance of light leaks – and the setup can be easily changed singlehandedly.

With some filter systems it’s common to get a vignetting effect when using lenses wider than 18mm, due to the thickness of the holder blocking light entering the lens. The H&Y system has a much thinner holder than others, which massively reduces the chance of vignetting in images.

While we wouldn’t recommend throwing your filters on the floor to test their strength, H&Y has done just that. Due to the chemically strengthened Gorilla Glass use to manufacture the filters, they can withstand being dropped onto concrete, run over by a car and being stepped on with no sign of damage. So if you’re a slightly clumsy photographer who plans on shooting in places with hard, rocky surfaces, the H&Y system could save you a bit of money in the long run…

The H&Y holder cap is now available to buy directly from H&Y for $24.99 (roughly £18.22 / AU$34.52) and should be available at H&Y stockists soon.

