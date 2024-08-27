Oasis reunion leads to first photo of Liam & Noel together in 15 years

By
published

Iconic new Oasis portrait to Live Forever as the band announces its reunion

Oasis portrait by Simon Emmett
(Image credit: Simon Emmett)

Some might say it's long overdue, but Oasis has officially announced the band is getting back together after 15 years of separation.

This morning Oasis announced their reunion tour along with the first official photograph of the Gallagher brothers taken together since the band broke up in 2009, and the response has been nothing short of biblical!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles