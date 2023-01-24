Nvidia Broadcast uses freaky AI so your eyes are always looking at the camera

Nvidia Broadcast is an app and software that is freaking people out with its latest 1.4 update, which offers clever new AI features that can ensure you are always making eye contact directly into your webcam, even when you're not.

Other features of Nvidia Broadcast rely on AI to remove the entire background of your webcam (opens in new tab) feed, enhance the footage quality by removing visual noise, and can track your head movement to automatically crop and zoom the frame.

Are you a Twitch streamer? Podcaster? Or maybe someone who works from home and has to be on-camera for a lot of team meetings and zoom calls? Then this free software from Nvidia is either going to change your life or freak you out, especially if you use the best camera for streaming to enhance your content.

The Nvidia Broadcast (opens in new tab) is an app and downloadable PC software launched over a year ago that can transform any space into a professional home studio, upgrading your standard built-in device webcams and microphones into premium bits of kit which are capable of incredible audio and visual streaming, all through the impressive power of AI.

What has people really talking though, is the newest 1.4 update to the software that has added AI Eye Contact (beta) features which essentially work by replacing your eyes with “simulated” fake ones that are aligned perfectly with your camera. While this might sound pretty great in theory, the results produced are almost unnerving and can make it appear as if the person on-camera isn't blinking at all.

AI capabilities such as audio noise removal, visual noise removal, virtual background, room echo removal, webcam auto frame, Vignette Effects, and more combine together in Nvidia Broadcast to offer an enhanced streaming and conference call experience. Added to Nvidia Broadcast with the 1.4 update is Vignette, drastic enhancements to Virtual Background, and of course the AI Eye contact.

These updates can allow you to achieve an AI-simulated bokeh visual on your webcam, by combining a Vignette effect with a subtle Background Blur for professional-looking streams that could've been recorded using one of the best lenses for portraiture (opens in new tab) as far as anybody else can tell.

One Twitch streamer (opens in new tab), 1030, has garnered attention by showing the results of the AI feature in practice, and other gamers weren't impressed at all, labeling it as "creepy" and with one user stating "this unbroken eye contact is intoxicating". The effect is achieved by an AI that is estimating and aligning the gaze, although users claim it's not always accurate.

Nvidia has stated that (opens in new tab) "The eyes retain their natural color and blinks, and there’s even a disconnect feature in case you look too far away, to transition smoothly between simulated and real eyes."

Continuing that, "Eye Contact is ideal for content creators seeking to record themselves while reading their notes or a script, or avoiding having to stare directly at the camera. Video conference presenters will look at the eyes of the person they’re speaking with, improving engagement with their audiences."

While the new feature is a little buggy, it's impressive for something that's still in beta testing, and the company is urging the community to help by reporting issues and experimenting with eye color and lighting combinations to determine what works.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The Room Echo Removal and Video Noise Removal effects added in version 1.2 also underwent testing in beta, and these features have since been improved to filter out sounds created by dogs, cats, and even some insects, with room echoes and reverb also able to be eliminated too.

In order to try this out for yourself, you'll need to download Nvidia Broadcast (opens in new tab)onto your devices, but note that you will need to be using an NVIDIA RTX GPU for it to work, specifically an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, Quadro RTX 3000, TITAN RTX, or even better models.

These GPUs are fitted with dedicated AI processors called Tensor Cores, which are able to run high-quality effects in real-time, and multiple AI effects at once which can be used simultaneously for greater audio and video output control.

What do you think of this AI live-streaming feature? Let us know!

