Nothing's latest camera phone can see through objects, or at least it could

By
published

The budget CMF Phone 1 by Nothing has a hidden X-ray feature so cool it's been blocked

An image of the Nothing CMF Phone (1)
(Image credit: Nothing)

There's yet another new phone brand on the scene, and it's called CMF, or to be precise, 'CMF by Nothing'. Yes, the former upstart phone company with its distinctive brand name and phone styling has now come of age and spawned its own sub-brand. CMF, named after the design philosophy of Color, Material, and Finish, is focussed on making stylish, good quality camera phones accessible to all. Consequently, its first phone, the CMF Phone 1, is priced at just $199 / £209 / AU$399, yet its modular design looks like nothing else, especially at this price point.

But it's not just the funky styling that's set the CMF Phone 1 apart from the competition. With the aid of a custom app, YouTuber @purely_maxwell managed to unlock the otherwise off-limits depth-sensing module so it could be directly accessed and used as a standalone 2MP monochrome camera. At least, that's how it looks when composing most shots. But point the phone at certain objects (in this case, a TV remote control) and the depth camera is actually able to see inside them, much like an X-ray would. It's a trick that really needs to be seen to be believed, so do check out the video showing the effect in action:

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

