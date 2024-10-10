NiSi launches JetMag magnetic filter system for pro photographers

The NiSi JetMag Pro Magnetic System has been announced in a bid to streamline the workflow of both photographers and videographers and provide an alternative to more traditional filter holders such as the NiSi V7 with True Color NC CPL. Magnetic filters are nothing new, but what sets this system apart from the best filter holders is a patented locking system intended to increase stability beyond the magnetic forces of attraction.

As the name suggests, the system is designed for professional use, and with a range of photo- and video-focused kits on offer, NiSi has covered a wide variety of shooting situations. According to NiSi the JetMag Pro filters boast "premium optical glass and an all-aluminum frame."

Said frames are "ultra-slim", which NiSi says are designed to mitigate vignetting – even when used in conjunction with ultra-wide lenses – while promoting stacking (traditionally, vignetting is more pronounced when filters are stacked on top of one another). Specifically, NiSi quotes: "JetMag Pro's slim frames allow the use of up to 2 filters without vignetting at 15mm on full-frame cameras."

Each kit comes with a carrying pouch, and front and back lens caps (Image credit: NiSi)

The filters also feature NiSi's Nano-Coating Technology to improve image quality and reduce glare. A neat touch is a colored tab on each filter for easy identification, especially useful when the filters are stacked on top of one another for storage purposes. While a pair of lens caps (front and back) protect the stacked lenses when they're not being used.

As it stands, the NiSi JetMag Pro Magnetic System will be available in 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm thread sizes, with sizes from 40.5mm to 95mm expected later in the year. Six JetMag Pro Kits are currently available: Landscape ND, Pro Cinema, Black Mist, Pro Night, Pro Filmmaker and Pro Capture. NiSi is also offering a Starter Kit Bundle, enabling customers to tailor their own starter kit to their own personal needs. Individual filters, adapter rings and lens caps are available, too.

NiSi JetMag Pro Magnetic System kits

Image 1 of 3 Filters can be stacked on top of one another (Image credit: NiSi ) Each kit includes lens caps so you can safeguard your filters (Image credit: NiSi ) Different colored tabs should make identifying the desired filter easier (Image credit: NiSi )

NiSi JetMag Pro Landscape ND Kit

• FS ND 3 Stops

• FS ND 6 Stops

• FS ND 10 Stops

• TC CPL

• Jetmag Pro adapter rings (67-82, 72-82, 77-82, 82mm)

• Front and back caps

• Pouch

Retails for £359.90



NiSi JetMag Pro Cinema Kit:

• FS ND 2 Stops

• FS ND 3 Stops

• FS ND 4 Stops

• FS ND 6 Stops

• True Color CPL

• Black Mist 1/8

• Jetmag Pro adapter rings (67-82, 72-82, 77-82, 82mm)

• Front and back caps

• Pouch

Retails for £464.90

NiSi JetMag Pro Black Mist Kit:

• Black Mist 1/4

• Black Mist 1/8

• Jetmag Pro adapter rings (67-82, 72-82, 77-82, 82mm)

• Front and back caps

• Pouch

£259.90

NiSi JetMag Pro Night Kit:

• Natural Night filter

• Cross Screen 4x filter, for star effect

• JetMag Pro adapter rings (67-82, 72-82, 77-82, 82mm)

• Front and back caps

• Pouch

Retails for £269.90

NiSi JetMag Pro Filmmaker Kit:

• FS ND 2 Stops

• FS ND 3 Stops

• FS ND 4 Stops

• Black Mist 1/8

• Jetmag Pro adapter rings (67-82, 72-82, 77-82, 82mm)

• Front and back caps

• Pouch

Retails for £354.90

NiSi JetMag Pro Capture Kit:

• NC UV

• TC CPL

• Jetmag Pro adapter rings (67-82, 72-82, 77-82, 82mm)

• Front and back caps

• Pouch

Retails for £249.90

