NiSi launches JetMag magnetic filter system for pro photographers

NiSi JetMag Pro Magnetic System attracts opposite poles and attention – seeks to streamline professional filter usage

Lens and camera being held by NiSi JetMag Pro Filter System to show the magnetic filter system&#039;s strength
NiSi's patented locking system could prove this filter system's standout selling point for pros (Image credit: NiSi)

The NiSi JetMag Pro Magnetic System has been announced in a bid to streamline the workflow of both photographers and videographers and provide an alternative to more traditional filter holders such as the NiSi V7 with True Color NC CPL. Magnetic filters are nothing new, but what sets this system apart from the best filter holders is a patented locking system intended to increase stability beyond the magnetic forces of attraction.

As the name suggests, the system is designed for professional use, and with a range of photo- and video-focused kits on offer, NiSi has covered a wide variety of shooting situations. According to NiSi the JetMag Pro filters boast "premium optical glass and an all-aluminum frame."

Image 1 of 3
NiSi JetMag Pro Filter System, filter being attached to camera lens
Filters can be stacked on top of one another(Image credit: NiSi )

