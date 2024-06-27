New Moto Tag has a remote shutter function — Beat that, Apple AirTag!

Motorola's new multifunction button could be very helpful for photographers, and it works on Google’s Find My Device network.

Motorola has announced its new 'moto tag', the company's first tracker which works using the Google Find My Device network. The concept is similar to Apple's AirTag, but this goes one better with a 'multifunction button' on the tag which can be used to a remote shutter.

Bluetooth key trackers are nothing new, but the technology has gained a massive boost from Apple and Google who have created a network using all the devices with their software (iOS or Android) and used them to find their tags – AirTags and Google FindMy respectively.

