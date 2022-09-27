The shortlist for the British Photography Awards 2022 has just been announced, and this year includes 380 images. Since its inception, more than 15,000 photographs have been submitted to the non-profit competition, with 100% of profits going to 20 different UK-based charities.

Each year, the BPA hosts an awards gala to celebrate the shortlisted photographers and present the overall winners with their awards. This all-encompassing competition covers just about all the genres of photography, making it possible for photographers of any background, specialty, age, race or gender to enter.

Categories include Architecture, Portraits, Landscape, Animals of the Land, Birdlife, Drone and Fine Art, adding up to 19 in total.

Owen - Portrait (Image credit: Guy Bellingham)

Standout images from this year's shortlist include Owen by Guy Bellingham, from the Portraits category. It was taken as part of an ongoing series documenting circus people. Guy used a custom-built Toyo monorail camera and a process known as wet plate collodion which he specializes in.

In the Macro category, photographers got up close and personal with spiders, ants and shield beetles as you’d expect, but there were a few more abstract entries including a macro shot of a blue facemask made to look like a swimming pool.

Bride's arrival - Wedding (Image credit: Sarah Carter)

The Street Photography category received a diverse array of images, including bright neon glowing lights by Benson Spiers and a perfectly timed shot of a cyclist framed by his surroundings from Jose Antonio Richart Peris – who chose to support Doctors Without Borders.

Other charities supported by this year's competition include Ocean Youth Trust: Scotland, Sense UK, The Wildlife Trust, Help for Heroes and Shelter. These important charities work across all sectors, from helping the homeless to ensuring that those in conflict zones are looked after, or even inspiring young people to sail and learn about the importance of our oceans.

Flamingos Sunrise - Birdlife (Image credit: Roberto Angioni)

By using photography as a tool to make real changes, the BPA is not only providing a platform for photographers but also affecting the lives of people, places and animals all over the world. To keep up with news and events, you can sign up for the BPA mailing list so you will be the first to hear about the winners.

Tickets for the awards gala taking at The Dorchester, London go on sale at the end of September and can be purchased via the British Photography Awards website (opens in new tab).

Opening Doors - Street (Image credit: Jose Antonio Richart Peris)

Neon Red - Fashion (Image credit: British Photography Awards 2022)