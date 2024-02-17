National Geographic's "Photographer" shows the struggle of 7 pros looking to capture iconic images

Have you ever looked at a cover of National Geographic and wondered how they take those amazing images? Or maybe like me you dream about getting a call from Nat Geo to go on an assignment, and wonder what that would look like?

Well, if you answered yes, you will be glued to this new six-episode docuseries from Nat Geo called Photographer. These individual episodes, each an hour long, take a deep dive behind the scenes of how seven National Geographic photographers struggle to take images that adorn the pages of this international publication.

If that doesn't sound tempting enough, then take a look at the official trailer for Photographer below, and tell me you don't get chills watching it!

Each episode has been directed by award-winning directors, to enhance the story of each photographer's journey to capture images that take your breath away.

From the insightful vision of Oscar-winning husband and wife duo E Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo) to the skilled direction of Tribeca winner Marshall Curry (Racing Dreams), International Documentary Association winner Pagan Harleman (The Trade), Sundance-winning Crystal Kayiza (Rest Stop), San Diego International Film Festival winner Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI), Emmy-winning Kristi Jacobson (Solitary) and LA Outfest winner Rita Baghdadi (Sirens), each episode is a collaborative and visually stunning adventure that invites anyone into a captivating world where every frame tells an inspiring story.

"Photographer is a testament to National Geographic’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking narratives that spark curiosity, leaving a lasting impact on our viewers," said Tom McDonald, executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

"The intentional pairing of these visionary directors with each respective photographer captures the essence of their creativity and showcases the extraordinary lengths they go to redefine the boundaries of visual storytelling.”

Photographer premieres on March 18 2024 on National Geographic, and will also available to stream on March 19 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu.

