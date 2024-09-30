NASA photo inspires engineer to create mining colony on moon of Uranus – just 38 years and 1.6 billion miles later!

By
published

This photo from Uranus's moon Miranda caught by the legendary NASA mission Voyager 2 has inspired a new book

Uranus&#039; moon Miranda is shown in a computer-assembled mosaic of images obtained Jan. 24, 1986, by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Miranda is the innermost and smallest of the five major Uranian satellites, just 480 kilometers (about 300 miles) in diameter. Nine images were combined to obtain this full-disc, south-polar view.
(Image credit: NASA)

Captured by the now legendary Voyager 2 mission, this picture of Miranda, a moon of Uranus, was enough to serve as inspiration for a new book, proving photography of all kinds is essential to creatives!

The book, A Truth Beyond Full, by Rosie Oliver, is a science fiction book about mining published by Elsewhen Press. Oliver is an engineer with 30 years of experience, and when she ran out of books to read in her favored genre, she started writing her own.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

