Murder on the Express! Save £25 on The Creativity Hub’s film noir photography weekend

Don your best attire and unravel the mystery before time is up on this unique film noir photography experience from The Creativity Hub and Gavin Hoey

The Creativity Hub Murder on the Express event poster
(Image credit: The Creativity Hub)

The Creativity Hub has made a name for itself in recent years for putting together innovative and show-stopping photography events, allowing its guests to capture unique professional-looking portraits in captivating genres ranging from film noir to Art Deco and even science fiction.

The latest event, Murder on the Express, looks set to be an absolute belter – taking place between the October 5-6 in a vintage train station tucked away amidst the labyrinthine alleys of old Essex, UK; a clandestine haven and portal to the past.

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

