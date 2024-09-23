Murder on the Express! Save £25 on The Creativity Hub’s film noir photography weekend

The Creativity Hub has made a name for itself in recent years for putting together innovative and show-stopping photography events, allowing its guests to capture unique professional-looking portraits in captivating genres ranging from film noir to Art Deco and even science fiction.

The latest event, Murder on the Express, looks set to be an absolute belter – taking place between the October 5-6 in a vintage train station tucked away amidst the labyrinthine alleys of old Essex, UK; a clandestine haven and portal to the past.

Photographers will not only have the opportunity to take incredible portraits of four different models in a range of locations with unique lighting and film noir couture, they’ll also have to unravel the mystery behind a heinous crime in this fictional scenario, where you’ll be immersed in a world of secrets, red herrings, and hidden clues as you interrogate suspects, decode cryptic messages, and piece together the puzzle before your time runs out.

The Creativity Hub has partnered with Canon for this event so you’ll have access to the latest EOS R series mirrorless cameras and L-series lenses, so you can try out brilliant Canon equipment before you buy it. Should you wish to upgrade your kit, London Camera Exchange is also supporting the event and will be present giving you the opportunity to part exchange your old kit if you want to commit and upgrade.

(Image credit: The Creativity Hub)

Murder on the Express will be led by professional Canon photographer Gavin Hoey who will be your lighting director, showing you how to achieve wonderful film noir lighting with the provided Elinchrom lights and take professional portraits.

Other upcoming events from The Creativity Hub include A Day of Burlesque on October 19, Deco the Halls on November 30, and Champagne Showgirls on February 8, 2025. For more details be sure to check out their website.

Tickets for the Murder on the Express are available in three stages across the Saturday and Sunday. “Rookie Cop” is a half day course between 10am-1pm or 2pm-5pm and costs £250. “Private Detective” is the full day experience which gives you access from 10am to 5pm and costs £449, while “Super Sleuth” gives you access between 10am and 5pm on both the Saturday and Sunday, and costs £898.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Click here for more details and use our code DCW25 to receive a £25 discount when you book your place.