Mount four cameras or accessories on one tripod, with Vanguard's VEO-M12 bar

If you've spend a lot of time setting up a particular shot, particularly one that's going to be over in an instant, it can be useful to have a couple of cameras lined up. Well, with this new multi-mount arm from Vanguard, you can have a total of four cameras or accessories installed on a single tripod.

The Veo MT-12 Multi-Mount and Horizontal Arm is made of aluminium, and can be attached to any tripod with a 1/4-inch or 3/8-inch thread, using the provided adapter. Available at a recommended retail price of $129.99 / £119.99 it also comes with a carrying case.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Each end of the bar has 3/8-inch threads that reverses to convert to 1/4-inch threads, and grub screws to ensure a secure fit. The kit also includes two VEO+ MA1 Multi-Mounts to attach extra gear, with a stopper on each end preventing your stuff from sliding off. The horizontal bar can be shifted from left to right, as long as you ensure the tripod is balanced before you let it go.

Weighing 2.26lbs (1.025kg), the bar extends to 25.6 inches (650mm), and can support up to four cameras or accessories such as flash units, spotting scopes, lighting and binoculars, up to 22lbs (10kg) in total. If you need to add more still, Vanguard suggests buying additional VEO+ MA1 Multi-Mounts to slot on.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Alternatively, the bar can also be used as a horizontal arm, for those shots where a vertical central column doesn't quite deliver, such as shots of food.

To anyone who's has a lot of gear, this cleverly designed bar will be very tempting indeed, saving you from having to lug around multiple stands and allowing you to keep your kit in one, easily accessible place. You can see just how it all fits together and operates in the video below.

