Mesmerizing ICM multiple exposure is CEWE Photo Award's monthly winner

By
published

UK photographer earns monthly CEWE Photo Award win with superb cycling ICM multiple exposure

An ICM and multiple exposure of cyclists rounding a corner
Phil Reeds from West Yorkshire has been named the monthly winner of the CEWE Photo Award for his image of the Otley Town Centre Cycle (Image credit: Phil Reeds)

This mesmerizing ICM (intentional camera movement) image by Phil Reeds is the monthly winner of the annual CEWE Photo Award. The free-to-enter competition is open to photographers worldwide, meaning Phil’s image ‘Peloton Melee’, triumphed against entries from 58 countries. It depicts tens of cyclists turning a corner in the Otley Town Centre Cycle and was captured with a Nikon D7200 and 70-300mm lens.

Conveying a sense of movement in a still image is no mean feat, but the West Yorkshire photographer managed to do just that by selecting a slow shutter speed and moving the camera to introduce motion blur. The image is a multiple exposure, too, with several exposures blended together to enhance the sense of movement.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles