Mesmerizing ICM multiple exposure is CEWE Photo Award's monthly winner

Phil Reeds from West Yorkshire has been named the monthly winner of the CEWE Photo Award for his image of the Otley Town Centre Cycle

This mesmerizing ICM (intentional camera movement) image by Phil Reeds is the monthly winner of the annual CEWE Photo Award. The free-to-enter competition is open to photographers worldwide, meaning Phil’s image ‘Peloton Melee’, triumphed against entries from 58 countries. It depicts tens of cyclists turning a corner in the Otley Town Centre Cycle and was captured with a Nikon D7200 and 70-300mm lens.

Conveying a sense of movement in a still image is no mean feat, but the West Yorkshire photographer managed to do just that by selecting a slow shutter speed and moving the camera to introduce motion blur. The image is a multiple exposure, too, with several exposures blended together to enhance the sense of movement.

Phil told CEWE: “My aim for this photo was to capture the dynamic energy of the annual Otley Town Centre Cycle, emphasising the speed and manoeuvring of the cyclists. By using techniques like Intentional Camera Movement and multiple exposures, I wanted to capture the excitement and action of the event.

“It’s rewarding to see my work recognised, and I encourage other photographers to explore their creativity and share their unique perspectives through the CEWE Photo Award.”

The CEWE Photo Award is a free-to-enter annual global photography competition, with ten categories and over 1,000 prizes – totalling more than €250,000 in value. The theme is: “Our world is beautiful,” with monthly winners chosen each month until the competition closes on May 31 2025.

