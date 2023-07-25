Live
LIVE: It's the year of the foldable, join us for Samsung Unpacked 2023
Flippin' heck, watch along live as it likely reveals the next generation of the Galaxy Flip and Fold
Are you ready to join the flipside? Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is here with potentially new Galaxy Flip and Fold phones in the pipeline (and possibly several other devices) but can these phones finally bring the best of Samsung's Galaxy cameras to its foldables? Watch live on July 26 at 6:00 EST / 11:00 GMT / 20:00 ACT
Flip phones are certainly having a moment, with a wave of flip phones hitting the market from big hitters like Motorola and Google. But Samsung, the world's largest phone maker and the company that popularised these new folding screen phones isn't going to let just anyone eat its lunch, so will certainly be back with some new Flips and Folds to reclaim its throne.
You can tune in and watch Samsung reveal all the details live on YouTube or follow along with us live here as we provide our view on what could be the best flip and fold phones of 2023.
