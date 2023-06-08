Follow Sigma announcement LIVE!

Japanese camera and lens company Sigma has already told us one thing – that we're getting a new product. It's right there in the name of the presentation. But what? Follow along with us to find out.

The video will be right here on the YouTube link below - with the presentation taking place at live 08:00 ET or 13:00 BST.

Previous Sigma launches have provided a lot of detail on the new lenses, so they're well worth a watch - and always hosted by Sigma Corporation's charismatic CEO Kazuto Yamaki.

Not only that, but they're more than likely to cover your platform: Sigma offers lenses for Sony E-mount, L mount, Fujifilm X Mount, Nikon Z mount, Micro Four Thirds mount, and Canon EF-M mount – and in recent years has been concentrating on expanding its mirrorless lens offerings.

Of course, Sigma has also been known to announce the odd camera, and even a unique imaging sensor (the company is still working on its latest Foveon sensor), so you never know what to expect. The blog will start below, or check our recent Sigma Rumors.