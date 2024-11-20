Leica enjoys best financial results ever, thanks to Leica Q3 and M11-P

Leica has set a new revenue record for the fiscal year 2023/2024, reporting a 14% increase to €554 million, up from €485 million in the previous year. The premium manufacturer of optical products continues its trajectory of success, building on its achievements from the previous fiscal year and sustaining growth in operating earnings.

The photography segment remains the primary driver of this growth, bolstered by an innovative product lineup and an expanded global sales network. Additionally, the Mobile Imaging segment, particularly in smartphones, saw remarkable revenue growth.

