LCE Photographer of the Year 2024 winner will be revealed live this Sunday

Join us for the big reveal at The Photography & Video Show this weekend - as this major competition sponsored by UK photo specialists LCE reaches its finale. All the shortlisted entries will be on display - and then on Sunday the overall winner will be announced live at the Show

With nearly 13,000 entries across 14 categories and a prize fund of £12,000, this photography competition has attracted some serious attention. The prize-giving is taking place exclusively at the UK's The Photography and Video Show on the PhotoStudio Stage at 3:45pm on Sunday March 17.

Best friends - shortlisted in the Pets category (Image credit: Peter Murrell)

The Corpach Shipwreck against the Highland mountains - shortlisted in the Landscape category (Image credit: Christopher Holdsworth)

Penclawydd Estuary, Swansea - shortlisted in the Drone category (Image credit: Chris Eley)

Lincoln Cathedral at night - shortlisted in The People's Choice category (Image credit: Andrew Scott)

Vole’s Eye View - shortlisted in the Birds category (Image credit: Simon Roberts)

Hippos on the Chobe River in Botswana - shortlisted in the Wildlife category (Image credit: Maggie Bullock)

Speedstars - shortlisted in the Action category (Image credit: Kaushik Majumder)

The judging panel including documentary photographer Peter Dench, Angela Nicholson of SheClicks, and Digital Camera World's Chris George. They will be handing out the trophies and dispensing advice on what judges look for in winning competition entries – this event is not to be missed if you are heading to the Show.

Check out all of the shortlisted entries on display in the impressive exhibition housed in the Welcome Area for the duration of the four-day show (or check them out online here), and pick your favorites for the prestigious title of LCE Photographer of the Year 2024!

You can find all the details on , and buy your tickets, on the official website (students and pros can pre-register for free entry). To save 20% on your tickets use the code DCWTPS24 before March 14.