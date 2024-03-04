It's your lucky day as Lucky Film relaunches its black and white 35mm film

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Lucky PAN SHD400 black and white film is coming back to our shelves after a 12 year absence

Lucky SHD400
(Image credit: Lucky Film)

Film photography has received a massive resurgence over the last five years, with many photography YouTubers championing the analog format and showcasing the best film cameras from the decades.

However, film photography is not the cheapest, and while color prices are skyrocketing, black-and-white film stocks have been the choice for many photographers wanting to try out the analog format, without spending some serious dollars, and now another black-and-white film stock is about to be relaunched to the market!

(Image credit: Lucky Film)

According to Kosmo Foto, Lucky Film will be relaunching its PAN SHD400 filmstock that was produced in China by Lucky Group Corporation in cooperation with Kodak from the early 2000s until 2012.

Reports confirming this film stock relaunch were shared across the Reflx Lab's Instagram account stating:

 “Lucky Film from China is reproducing its SHD400 black and white film. And we are going to sell it to overseas in March 2024. That is great news for the analog photography community. If this film is selling well, Lucky might reproduce its color film too.”

Images samples

Image 1 of 3
Lucky SHD400
(Image credit: Lucky Film)

It is certainly a great sight to see more companies bringing film back from the blink, especially film that was no longer being produced,  enabling photographers to have that full nostalgia of using film that might have been used day in the day.

While March 2024, is the given time for possible release overseas, it is not yet known when a specific date you can buy said film - I'm sure we will see it appear when it is ready, but it is very exciting to see a new film come to the market.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

