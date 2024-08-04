Image stabilization is a useless feature – I've been a pro sports photographer for 20 years and never used it

By
published

What is image stabilization? I've never used it in nearly 20 years of professional sports photography

Sebastian Oakley with Nikon D800 and 600mm f/4
Me with my Nikon D800 DSLR and 600mm f/4 shooting sports (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley)

I'm sure you've all clicked the headline ready to roast me. Maybe to say what the heck am I talking about, as you have been using image stabilization or vibration reduction for years and it saved your images.

But in nearly 20 years of being a pro sports photographer, I have not once used IS or VR on any of my lenses – be that 28mm up to my 600mm f/4. And throughout my career I photographed horses going 30mph across all terrains, in all weather conditions, all around the world.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

