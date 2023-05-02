Ice Spice's blinged-out camera has created an internet mystery

The 23-year-old "Princess Diana" rapper made a grand entrance at the prestigious Met Gala, flaunting her frosty look and bedazzled camera. Ice Spice, as she's popularly known, was a sight to behold in her elegant white dress, paying homage to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld.

While strutting down the red carpet, Ice Spice captured every moment with her stunning vintage camera, the Argus C3. This low-priced rangefinder camera was mass-produced in the Thirties and Sixties, making it a favorite among photographers for its size, weight, and shape. Its nickname, "The Brick," perfectly captures its solid and sturdy build, making it a reliable choice for any photography enthusiast.

This camera sensation took Twitter photographers by storm, with many commenting about the camera, and them wanting to find out what it could be.

Anyway, Linus, known for his informational YouTube video for CineStill (opens in new tab) and his own photography channel (opens in new tab) soon found out what camera it was!

found it,,, looks like its a Argus C3 Brick from 1962 LMFAO god im good pic.twitter.com/Bv64K0z0NmMay 1, 2023 See more

Ice Spice's Argus C3 camera, complete with a rose gold frame and black and white diamonds, was clearly the showstopper of the night. Even the lens was bedazzled, adding an extra sparkle to her already stunning look, but it still doesn't make up for the fact that Ice Spice can be seen holding it like a camera phone. In fact, why is she even pretending to take images at all? While some thought it was a purse in the shape of a camera, a closer look revealed its true identity.

As the event paid tribute to Lagerfeld, the Argus C3 was a perfect accessory. While she didn't snap any film pictures, one can only imagine the stunning shots she could have captured with a roll of Kodak Portra 800. Nonetheless, Ice Spice stole the show with her stunning camera and unforgettable fashion statement.

If this has been interesting you might want to check out the best film cameras on the market right now or if film is your medium of choice why not take a look at our best 35mm film guide to picking your best stock for your next shoot, or if you're into medium formation film, then take a look at the best 120 film out there to give your image that boosts in color or definition while shooting black and white photography.