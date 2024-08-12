Hyperspectral Camera reveals the true colors of the Northern Lights

By
published

The first ever 'hyperspectral' image of the Northern Lights has been published, showing its true colors

The Northern Lights appear in the sky through a layer of smoke caused by multiple wildfires in the early hours of September 4, 2022 in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A brand new and exciting piece of imaging technology has captured the first ever 'hyperspectral' image of the Northern Lights, showing in detail every color that occurs in its glittering light display. 

The Northern Lights put on a spectacular display earlier this year, and astrophotographers around the world captured its beauty in a range of stunning images, leading many to ask why the Northern Lights never look as good as in the photographs.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

