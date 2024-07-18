Husband uses DRONE to track cheating wife

There are plenty of ways to check if your partner is having an affair: tracker apps; concealed AirTags; even spy cameras (the best hidden camera detectors could help guard against that last one, though we're not advocating adultery!). But a suspicious husband in China has taken things a step further and employed the help of a drone to confirm his suspicions that his wife might be unfaithful.

The 33 year old man, known only by his surname Jing, and who lives in the Hubei province of China, became suspicious after his wife's demeanour towards him became increasingly cold, her work schedule changed, and she made increasingly frequent visits to her 'parents'.

With the help of a drone (the exact make/model has not been revealed, sadly) Jing was able to record his wife leaving her workplace with an unknown man, getting into a car together and then driving to a remote hut in the mountains. It later transpired that this mystery man was Jing's wife's boss, who'd recently - and rather conveniently - given his wife a promotion.

Such seclusion in the mountains was necessary not only to avoid detection by Jing, but also because the boss's wife is said to work at the same factory, making it especially hard to keep the affair secret.

“Her other man is her boss. The wife of the boss also works in the same factory, so it is inconvenient for them to have an affair there. My wife was forced to meet him in the wild” Jing

Jing now intends to use the video evidence of the affair captured by the drone footage when filing for divorce. Unsurprisingly, given this unusual use of a drone, the story has gone viral on Chinese social media services like Weibo, attracting plenty of responses, such as:

“It was a good idea to buy a drone. Without this tool, Jing would have never known he was being betrayed. That’s the magical function of technology.”

And:

“In this era of hi-tech, any lie will be debunked. So couples should stick to the principle of loyalty.”

So there you have it. If you're participating in an extra-marital relationship, you might want to listen out for the sound of whirring drone propellors above - it probably won't be Big Brother watching, but it could well be your husband or wife!

Story credit: South China Morning Post