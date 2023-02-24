Hugo Boss boosts workflow by 80% thanks to Adobe 3D imaging

When you think of Hugo Boss, you think of traditional high fashion – not a tech-driven company that's looking to use 3D imaging to improve workflow. In actual fact, though, Hugo Boss has the drive to become the biggest tech-driven fashion platform in the world.

The fashion giant recognizes that 3D imaging and 3D technology will play a big part in its global plan going forward – which is why it is using Adobe's Substance 3D, and has up to 500 staff working in the 3D space. You can see more about its integration of 3D imaging in the video below.

While more traditional brands come up with new season lines with mock-ups in fabric, Hugo Boss is using the 3D design software from Adobe to design the company's next hot season must-haves.

This has reduced the number of physical samples the company makes by 30%, cutting out costs and helping the environment. And it also enables the design team to come up with new and funky designs that may or may not be chosen, with the only thing at cost being time – not carbon footprint on materials used or transported.

"We started very early on this working with the designers and pattern makers," said Nora Lauffer, team lead at 3D Experience & Immersive Tech at Hugo Boss. "The transition from the traditional design and classic way of doing things to this 3D digital approach has been tremendous, with much more room to think and what we want to do this season."

Because of this new way of designing, the team at Hugo Boss has seen an increase in the workflow of its design team by 80% – and is creating better products because of it.

“Innovation has always been important at Hugo Boss and in the fashion industry as a whole. The most important thing in fashion is how a design makes someone feel," adds Sebastian Berg, VP of Business Operations Excellence. "So, we aim to surprise our customers and tell a unique, interesting story with our brands. Today, this is possible through embracing 3D and immersive technology."

As we go into a more technological age, where 3D imaging becomes a new normal, it is clear that within the fashion industry, even though computing power is needed to generate and work with these 3D models, it's still helping to reduce fashion brands' environmental footprint. It also enables collections to be more interactive for customers, something that was not possible with traditional methods of design.

