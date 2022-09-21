Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online

Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab).

The leak tells us several things about next year's models and points towards the differences in the vanilla and Pro models becoming even more vast than seen on the iPhone 14 Pro, which is definitely counted as the best iPhone for photography right now.

Here’s what I shared with my subscribers about iPhone 15 three days ago:-All four models will come with usb-c and the Dynamic Island-The iPhone 15 will come with the A16, while the 15 Pro will come with the A17. I’ll gather info about this chip and share it with you soon.September 19, 2022 See more

Excitingly, the leak also says that the Dynamic Island could stop being a Pro exclusive and feature in all models, which really would be great. For those that haven’t used it, the Dynamic Island is a feature capable of displaying multiple functions at once – when being used it splits the screen into a larger pill-shaped area and a smaller circular area so you benefit from seeing two things at once. It’s really handy.

According to LeaksApplePro, all models in the iPhone 15 series will ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB Type-C. This is certainly as we’d expect as USB-C will be mandatory in the EU as of Autumn 2024, so Apple will be working on this now.

The great Pro divide

The Apple iPhone 14 sees the newer SoC on the Pro models only and LeaksApplePro says this will also be the case next year with standard iPhone 15 models getting the A16 Bionic and the Pro models featuring an all-new A17 one.

iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Apple)

LeaksApplePro has also leaked that Apple will use a new naming scheme for the iPhone15 and that the Pro Max label could be dropped. This would mean we would get iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra, and would certainly simplify things. Additionally, the leak says that the 6.7-inch Ultra model (which would replace the Pro Max as we know the range now) could have exclusive features in addition to the larger display.

The intel doesn’t stop there either, LeaksApplePro also says that Apple may be working on 8K video recording support and also that it is looking to improve battery life for the new series. It’s rumored that on the iPhone Ultra model, Apple is aiming for the battery to last 3-4 hours longer.

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September 2023, in line with Apple’s stand launch model, so plenty of time for more leaks and rumors!

If you're wondering which iPhone 14 model you should buy, check out our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison guide to all four new models.