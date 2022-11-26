Hipster Nikon Z fc gets huge Cyber Weekend price drop - now just £689!

When the Nikon Z fc (opens in new tab) was announced last year, we thought the camera maker was just trying to give Fujifilm some competition, but we were pleasantly surprised at how well the little camera performed in our tests.

It was the second APS-C format camera in Nikon's Z series and what makes it stand is its classic retro looks. The small sensor means you're getting an affordable camera as compared to the full-framers, and now this amazing Amazon Black Friday deal makes it seriously tempting - with a body-only price of just £689 (opens in new tab) - y one of the Best Nikon Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) we've seen yet. . And there great deals too if you want a lens - or two - to help you get your mirrorless shooting fully started…

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z fc | £899 | £689 (opens in new tab)

Save £210 at Amazon This deal is the lowest price ever for this retro-styled APS-C mirrorless camera. The camera has won lots of fans through its looks alone, but it is a very capable enthusiast camera in its own right.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm VR lens | was £1089 | now £899 (opens in new tab)

Save £190 at Park Cameras If you are new to Nikon mirrorless, then it makes sense getting the Z fc with its 16-50mm kit lens, which benefits from in-built image stabilization. Comes with free memory card - and a half-price deal on the adaptor that allows you to use Nikon F-mount DSLRs lenses on the Z fc.

• Nikon Z30 twin lens mirrorless camera kit is only £842 (opens in new tab)

It was the first Z-series snapper to boast a vari-angle rear LCD display, making it an excellent choice for bloggers.

For your money, you get a remarkable 20.9MP crop sensor, 209 hybrid AF points – with eye AF and animal detection on board – plus a native ISO sensitivity range of 100-51,200. If you want capture some action, it gives you a maximum burst speed of 11fps and video can be captures in glorious 4K.

You get a lot of manual control with the dials on the body – a leaf taken out of the Fujifilm playbook – and you can continue using it while it's still charging. Nikon truly has done very well with its retro-chic Z fc.

