Hillary Clinton was "worst subject yet" says award-winning portrait photographer

By
published

This photographer waited 8 hours to photograph Hillary Clinton for 15 seconds – but she had no intention of honoring the shoot at all

Hillary Clinton addresses the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Monday, August 19 2024
(Not Harry Borden's photograph) (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Photographing Hillary Clinton Was Awful." The title of the YouTube video, posted by award-winning portrait photographer Harry Borden, says it all.

If you're unfamiliar with Borden, he's a renowned British photographer known for his photographs of celebrities and politicians. A two-time winner of the World Press Photo Award, whose work hands in the National Portrait Gallery in both England and Australia, he knows what he's talking about.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles